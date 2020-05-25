Folk legend Karen Dalton was the muse of MacDougal Street, the inspiration for "Katie's Been Gone" (on Dylan and the Band's Basement Tapes recordings). She sang with adenoidal melancholy far beyond her years, like a folkie Billie Holiday. This album, recorded in "Woodstock" (actually, Bearsville, New York) with Harvey Brooks (who had played with both Dylan and Miles Davis), was her second and final record. Dalton died in 1993; in 2004, Dylan said in his Chronicles memoirs that she had been his "favorite singer."

What We Said Then: "The source of Karen's legend is her voice. Like Rita Coolidge whom she sounds a bit like, she is not a songwriter but she sings with so much subtlety and taste that her interpretations are creations of their own… At her best her sound is hauntingly beautiful, addictive…. she performs so rarely it is truly a joy that her brilliance is now available to everyone. There's magic on this record and it's worth getting into." — Danny Goldberg, RS 87 (July 22nd, 1971)