Shines was a living link to Robert Johnson, touring around the country with him to play music in the 1930s. On this album, he drew from the same deep wellspring of the Mississippi blues, only with the advantage of a modern recording studio. With decades of life behind him, Shines made music not of "rebellion but acceptance": using the blues not to rage against the injustice of the world, but to have compassion for its unwilling citizens. This beautiful LP was the capstone of his career; two years later, Shines suffered from a stroke, dying in 1992.

What We Said Then: "On 'The Wind Is Blowin',' 'Moanin' the Blues' and — with grace not received from God but snatched from Him — 'You Better Turn Around,' Shines plays the most spare, softly echoing notes imaginable. The guitar seems to shrink from the singer's pronouncements (as it does on Robert Johnson's 'Come on in My Kitchen'), to retreat and then slip back, now threatening, now comforting. This blues creates a silence asking to be broken." — Greil Marcus, RS 264 (May 4th, 1978)