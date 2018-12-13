10 Best Record Stores in America
Top spots for unique vinyl, CDs and other music finds, from Los Angeles to Boston
Remember when record-store chains ruled the music world? It now sounds like the stuff of legend, but in the not-too-distant past, music fans of all types spent hours flipping through vinyl, perusing CDs and listening to songs before buying. Now that they’re much rarer, our city’s record stores have become some of our country’s greatest tourist attractions. Whether you’re looking for a relatively unknown African psychedelic rock band, an obscure techno 12-inch or your favorite indie act on limited-edition vinyl or other collectible merch, here’s a selection of 10 of the best from coast to coast.