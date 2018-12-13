10 Best Record Stores in America

Whether you find the name Electric Fetus disgusting or trippy, you can’t help but wonder what goes on in a place called that. In fact, it’s a record store that is so cool, it was one of Prince’s favorite local shops. Just a week before his death, he’d stopped in to buy a clutch of CDs in support of Record Store Day, according to MPR News. The store opened in 1968 and has locations in Minneapolis and Duluth, and it stocks new and used CDs, DVDs and LPs, as well as other accouterments like books, toys, clothes and other accessories. Over the past 50 years, it’s become a local institution: One of the owners got a citation for displaying a caricature of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Two Virgins cover with Richard and Pat Nixon’s faces on them and an employee was once arrested for putting a “peace flag” in a window. “The thing that makes the Fetus different from most stores is that we have a diverse customer base,” buyer Steve Pearson once told CMJ. “We always have something the really avid music buyer will want to buy.” —KORY GROW