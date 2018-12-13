10 Best Live Music Venues in America

In the same way it would be hard to forget U2 playing a set in your living room, it’s hard to forget a sweaty, surreal night at Ottobar. For over 20 years, this dingy-yet-beloved little rock club has hosted all kinds of bands — including improbably massive ones like the White Stripes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Because its small stage is elevated, tall people are harmless and anywhere you stand feels like the front row. In more recent years, hometown heroes such as Future Islands, Animal Collective and Beach House have taken breaks from headlining theaters, arenas and festivals to blow the roof off of the place their careers started — and more often than not local legend John Waters is in the back, presiding over the party pit.

Ottobar opened in 1997, making it one of Baltimore’s longest-operating venues. It relocated in 2001 to a dubious block on North Howard Street that’s off-the-beaten-path but only a $5 cab from lots of areas of the sprawling city. Plus, free-and-plentiful parking beats any venue close to the Inner Harbor. Ottobar has become an important community pillar, a home base in a prolific arts city that’s teeming with talent yet constantly recovering from capricious DIY space crackdowns and transient student populations. It’s undeniably the hidden gem of the I-95 tour circuit. Plus, its official logo is a cat pawing a martini glass. What could top that? —SARAH GRANT