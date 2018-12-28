10 Best Avant Albums of 2018
Autechre, Sophie, Jlin and more in the year’s best out-there sounds
In 2018, it started to get a little hard to tell where the electronic vanguard ended and the songwriter world began, with a generation of sound-sculpting envelope pushers all working — to varying degrees — on the fringes of writing tunes. Much of the year’s best experimental music was incredible artists blurring these worlds — Sophie, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lotic, Amnesia Scanner — but that isn’t to say there certainly wasn’t some good, old-fashioned guitar noise to be had, too.