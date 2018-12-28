10 Best Avant Albums of 2018

These forward-thinking veterans of electronic music are starting to feel like the world’s most cerebral jam band. Their NTS Radio series – compiling nearly 8 hours(!) of music across 8 CDs, 12 LPs or 4 streaming releases – showcase their recent move towards longform pieces that still contain their trademark brain-boggle. The sounds and rhythms are inhuman, inhabiting a space and logic that internet tech-sleuths enjoyed poring over – people discovered crispy ambient number “32a_reflected” is a palindrome – though its also rewarding to just let an unpredictable, glacial stream of clinical beats do their thing. It’s up for debate exactly what is live, composed, improvised or artificial intelligence run amok, making the massive collection a sui generis playground of bloop: Is this cyborg free-jazz? Or is this, as Pitchfork wrote, an mutation of electro? Is this the first step of Max/MSP software being played like electric Miles? Or is this just ambient music infected by Beefheart and Stockhausen? Whatever it is, it covers a lot of ground: heavy squelch, electro with the lurching gait of a twisted ankle, tippy-tappy excursions into vintage IDM drum skitter and “All End,” a 58-minute spaceship glint-scape like a stretched and throbbing update of the Solaris soundtrack.