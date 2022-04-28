Zion & Lennox Tap Danny Ocean for ‘Brisa’ as They Work to ‘Reinvent Reggaetón’

There’s nothing like a sweet brisa on a yacht. On Thursday, Zion & Lennox premiered the boat party music video for their single “Brisa” alongside Danny Ocean with Rolling Stone as they teased the sound of their upcoming music.

The new track — which Zion explains gives a “taste of what’s to come” — is laced with a tropical, steel drum vibe and a feisty electro beat that provides a fresh take on the classic reggaeton vibe of the duo. Ocean jumps in to complete the track with his additional verse and vocals.

“Being one of the first duos in our genre has always pushed us to reevaluate and revolutionize our work while reinventing reggaeton,” Zion tells Rolling Stone. “We know there is a lot of space to get creative with different sounds and rhythms to maintain a unique evolution in our work. Throughout the years, we’ve had the opportunity to encounter different cultures and countries which also stimulates, amplifies, and defines the sounds we want the world to hear.”

With future-first thinking in mind, Lennox adds that inspiring future generations continues to be a great focus for the two. “We can only lead our genre by example and by inspiring other artists, which is something we always keep in mind and it motivates to create our work,” Lennox adds. “Sure we like to make people dance and have fun through our music, but we also want to tell the world there is a lot of space to play and grow and that’s how we keep our music fresh and innovative.”

“Brisa” follows the release of tracks “Tus Labios” with Revo and “Que Te Vaya Bien” with Kiko el Crazy earlier this year. As for Ocean, he released his album @dannocean in February, featuring tracks like “Dorito & Coca-Cola” with Tokischa and “Cuántas Veces” with Justin Quiles.

“I think it’s a Danny that’s more mature, in a sense, after ‘Me Rehúso’ and after all that,” Ocean told Rolling Stone earlier this year about his LP. “It’s an album done with friends that I’ve met since.”

And last year, Zion & Lennox celebrated 20 years of their career when they released El Sistema.

“In the beginning, I remember I still hadn’t figured out my voice and my part. I knew I was dedicated to the verses,” Lennox said at the time. “But little by little, I found myself as I learned more about music. Now, we feel blessed to have reached the level we have in the industry. It’s been 20 years — two decades of a lot of success.”