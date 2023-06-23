Yahritza y Su Esencia Joins Ángela Aguilar and Yuridia on Remix of ‘Qué Agonía’

Yahritza Martinez’s voice adds an extra tinge of desamor and pain on a new remix of the already heartbreaking “Qué Agonía” by Ángela Aguilar and Yuridia.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for…” wrote Yahritza on Instagram teasing the collab earlier this week.

The official remix arrives months after Yahritza posted a cover of the track on TikTok for Valentine’s Day, leading it to quickly go viral and reach both Aguilar and Yuridia. Yahritza later shared that she was in the studio recording a verse on the track.

“Perdón si no te supe amar/Yo sé que merecías más/Amores como tú, hoy sé/Solo se viven una vez,” sings Yahritza in her signature neck-tingling voice. (In English: “I’m sorry if I didn’t know how to love you/I know you deserved more/Loves like you, I know today/only happen once.”)

The remix arrives hours before Aguilar’s performance at YouTube Theater for her solo tour after joining Alicia Keys onstage in Mexico, and about a week after Yahritza y Su Esencia announced a run of shows of their own.

“We’ve been waiting for this for such a long time! We are so ready to finally get to give our fans a live show,” Yahiritza told Rolling Stone. “We have been blessed to get to join some of our favorite artists and collaborators on stage recently, and we loved the feeling so we can only imagine what our own show will be like!”

The tour celebrates Yahritza y Su Esencia’s debut EP Obsessed, which they released last July. The project featured songs like “Siendo Sincero,” “Soy El Único” and “Esta Noche.” Since then, the group has dropped numerous one-off singles, and a collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Frágil,” which has gone viral on TikTok in the last few months.