Yahritza y Su Esencia Ready to ‘Leave Our Hearts on Stage’ During First-Ever Tour

Yahritza y Su Esencia are hitting the road for the very first time. After the trio’s viral success as Música Mexicana’s rising stars, Yahritza y Su Esencia will head on their Obsessed Tour later this year.

“We’ve been waiting for this for such a long time! We are so ready to finally get to give our fans a live show,” Yahiritza Martinez, the group’s front person and vocalist, tells Rolling Stone. “We have been blessed to get to join some of our favorite artists and collaborators on stage recently, and we loved the feeling so we can only imagine what our own show will be like!”

The group — comprising of siblings Yahritza, Mando, and Jairo — will kick off their tour in their home state of Washington on Aug. 15, before making their way down the West Coast, and stopping in cities such as Santa Cruz, San Diego, and Phoenix. The poster teases “more dates coming soon.”

Mando, the oldest of the Martinez siblings and the trio’s guitarist, says he looks forward to bringing their parents to some of their shows. “When we think about touring, one of our dreams has been to see our parents sitting in front row seats enjoying our show as we leave our hearts on the stage,” he says.

Also on the tour poster is the group’s previously announced appearance at the State Fair of Texas in late October.

Presale for the tour dates begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time by using the password “OBSESSED.”

The tour celebrates Yahritza y Su Esencia’s debut EP Obsessed, which they released last July. The project featured songs like “Siendo Sincero,” “Soy El Único” and “Esta Noche.” Since then, the group has dropped numerous one-off singles, and a collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Frágil,” which has gone viral on TikTok in the last few months.

“We have new music that we will get to play for the fans,” adds bassist Jairo. “We’re so excited about this!”

Last year, the group was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys. "My dream right now is to go on tour," Yahritza told Rolling Stone for a profile last year. "I want to see what it's like."

The Obsessed Tour dates

Aug. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Aug. 16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Aug. 18 – Arcata, CA. @ Arcata Theatre

Aug. 19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

Aug. 20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

Aug. 22 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Aug. 23 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Aug. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Aug. 26 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX @ State Fair of Texas

