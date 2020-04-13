 Y La Bamba Releases Lo-Fi Lullaby 'La Última Vez' - Rolling Stone
Home Music Latin Music

Y La Bamba Releases Lo-Fi Lullaby ‘La Última Vez’ via Sub Pop

New seven-inch single includes “Mariposa De Coalcomán,” out now via Sub Pop Singles Club

Y La Bamba, the dream-folk brainchild of Mexican-American singer-songwriter Luz Mendoza, has released a florid visual for the new song, “La Última Vez.” It’s one of two songs in Sub Pop’s Singles Club series, which also includes the track “Mariposa De Coalcomán.” These are Y La Bamba’s first two singles since the 2019 release of seven-song EP, Entre Los Dos.

In an Instagram post written Monday, frontperson Luz Mendoza explained that “La Última Vez,” a lo-fi folk ballad written and recorded in Oaxaca, Mexico, “is a love song of boundaries and self-respect.” Shot in Los Angeles, the Emily Krouse-directed video shadows Mendoza as they languish among the flowers and space out at a house party — and direct their teary-eyed gaze towards the viewer. “Es mejor que te cuides, ” they sing gently in Spanish. “It’s better that you take care of yourself.”

Mendoza adds that they penned “Mariposa De Coalcomán,” or “Butterfly of Coalcomán,” about the mothers in their bloodline — “the many lineages that exist in spirit, in dreams, in the heart of the ancestral body,” they explain. “Developing new ways to communicate with the softness and anger of the past.”

The two new songs will be released as a limited-edition seven-inch single, only available to Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 5 subscribers. The series also includes singles by Father John Misty, Ohmme, Julia Jacklin and more. Subscribe here.

In This Article: Latin, Y La Bamba

