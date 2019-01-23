Y La Bamba Throw a Dreamy Dance Party in New ‘Boca Llena’ Video

Y La Bamba have unveiled a dizzying, psychedelic clip for their new track, “Boca Llena.” The song is the third single off the group’s upcoming LP, Mujeres, out February 8th on Tender Loving Empire Records.

Fronted by Mexican-American singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza, Y La Bamba suffuse their dream-pop soundscapes with beguiling cumbia and mariachi rhythms, reflecting Mendoza’s dual upbringing in Oregon and her ancestral homeland of Michoacán, Mexico. In “Boca Llena,” Mendoza untangles memories of her parents in song. “Why is your love so far away?” she sings as if under a trance, amid a swaying cáscara beat. “Canción de vida,” she continues, “Tierna palabra/y boca llena de pura maldición” — which translates to, “Song of life/tender word/and a mouth full of pure curses.”

Mendoza co-directed the video, filmed in her hometown of Portland, alongside cinematographer AJ Molle. The new clip sees Mendoza, backed by a dance crew of friends, inciting a street party at dusk; Mendoza nods to fellow Latin indie trailblazer Helado Negro by wearing a T-shirt that reads “Young Latin & Proud,” the name of one of his songs. Meanwhile, after dark, the party moves indoors, where people of all ages and ethnicities wade playfully across a room of balloons, reveling in a shared childlike wonder. “I have been growing into my vision allowing myself to explore my creativity in other mediums,” says Mendoza of making the video. “It’s important to me to bring light into all that I do.”

“I always want to celebrate how vulnerable I am,” she adds. “I am here to share what it’s like to not hold back. This song is about everything that I have been taking in so far until this point … I talk about about wanting to be seen by my father. The abuse in his misogyny has made the relationship we have now. I claim I have my mothers eyes and that I’m whole and beautiful like her. It’s been an interesting journey in reclaiming my strength [and] my power to protect my mother, from all of the years that were robbed from her and from me. This song is about the tools I have gained through trauma and [what] I learned to see through difficult times.”

Y La Bamba will kick off their upcoming tour February 9th in Portland, following the release of Mujeres. The tour includes four dates at the SXSW Music Festival.

Y La Bamba 2019 Tour Dates

February 9 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

February 10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor tavern

February 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Momo (Harlow’s Upstairs)

February 13 – Chico, CA @ The Argus Bar

February 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

February 15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

February 17 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport

February 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

February 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

February 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

February 21 – Truth or Consequences, NM @ TORC Brewing Co

February 22 – Silver City, CA @ Opera House

February 23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Ghost

February 24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

March 12-16 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 21-23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

April 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC

April 12 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

April 13 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

April 14 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East – Upstairs

April 15 – Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s