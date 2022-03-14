Wisin & Yandel Announce ‘La Ultima Misión,’ Their Final Tour as a Duo

The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel have been making music since the Nineties, and their lengthy catalogue includes some of the genre’s biggest hits, including “Rakata,” “Sexy Movimiento,” and “Pam Pam.” After about two decades together, the artists announced on Monday that they’ll be launching La Ultima Misión, their final tour as a duo to coincide with an upcoming album.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, marks the last time fans will be able to see them onstage together. It’ll take them across 26 cities, starting Sept. 30 at Miami’s FTX Arena, and will include performances in Atlanta, New York, and Houston among other stops. The tour will wrap on Dec. 2 at Puerto Rico’s historic venue Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, one of the most famed arenas for Latin music acts.

At a press conference on Monday, Sony Music Latin also presented Wisin & Yandel with RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo “The Big Leagues,” which came out in 2018. The Certifications include “Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro,” which went five-times-multi-platinum; “Chica Bombastic,” which went six-times-multi-platinum; and “Ganas De Ti,” which went gold, platinum, and 22-times multi-platinum.

Wisin & Yandel’s career includes a Grammy award for their 2009 album La Revolución, and two Latin Grammys for “Best Urban Song” for “Abusadora” and “Best Urban Music Album” for Los Extraterrestres. Both artists have found success pursuing solo work in the past.

Tickets for La Ultima Misión go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m.

La Ultima Misión Tour Dates

September 30 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

October 1 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 2 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

October 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

October 7 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

October 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

October 14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 15 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

October 19 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

October 20 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

October 23 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

October 27 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre

October 29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

November 4 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

November 5 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

November 10 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

November 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

November 18– Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

November 23 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

November 25 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

December 2 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot