Wisin & Yandel Announce ‘La Ultima Misión,’ Their Final Tour as a Duo

The tour will coincide with the reggaeton’s upcoming album

Julyssa Lopez

Wisin and YandelWisin and Yandel

Wisin y Yandel perform live on stage at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2018 in New York City.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel have been making music since the Nineties, and their lengthy catalogue includes some of the genre’s biggest hits, including “Rakata,” “Sexy Movimiento,” and “Pam Pam.” After about two decades together, the artists announced on Monday that they’ll be launching La Ultima Misión, their final tour as a duo to coincide with an upcoming album.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, marks the last time fans will be able to see them onstage together. It’ll take them across 26 cities, starting Sept. 30 at Miami’s FTX Arena, and will include performances in Atlanta, New York, and Houston among other stops. The tour will wrap on Dec. 2 at Puerto Rico’s historic venue Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, one of the most famed arenas for Latin music acts.

At a press conference on Monday, Sony Music Latin also presented Wisin & Yandel with RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo “The Big Leagues,” which came out in 2018. The Certifications include “Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro,” which went five-times-multi-platinum; “Chica Bombastic,” which went six-times-multi-platinum; and “Ganas De Ti,” which went gold, platinum, and 22-times multi-platinum.

Wisin & Yandel’s career includes a Grammy award for their 2009 album La Revolución, and two Latin Grammys for “Best Urban Song” for “Abusadora” and “Best Urban Music Album” for Los Extraterrestres. Both artists have found success pursuing solo work in the past.

Tickets for La Ultima Misión go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m.

La Ultima Misión Tour Dates

September 30 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
October 1 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
October 2 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
October 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
October 7 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
October 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 13  – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
October 14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
October 15 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
October 19 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
October 20 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
October 23 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
October 27 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 28 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
October 29  – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
November 4 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
November 5 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
November 10 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
November 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
November 18– Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
November 23 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
November 25 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
November 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
December 2 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

 

