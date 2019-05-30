Hear Spanish Rock Legend Bunbury on New Wired Sessions Song ‘Dos Veces Al Día’

Intriguing synth grooves meet the dark poetry of a rock en español legend in new track “Dos Veces Al Día.” Featuring Héroes del Silencio frontman Enrique Bunbury, it’s the first single off Volume One, the debut EP by Wired Sessions, a.k.a. Chilean artist-producer Juan Covarrubias.

Amid an arsenal of oscillators, filters, samplers and mixers, Covarrubias’ star instrument, he says, is the modular synthesizer. “I love the instrument because is very unpredictable,” the producer tells Rolling Stone via email. In true Bunbury fashion, he says, “the production needed to have some darkness, and at the same time, be beautiful and poetic.” Lyrically, it’s a feast of metaphor: Bunbury makes prescient allusions to hackery and worldwide corruption, including a familiar adage: “Even a broken clock is right, at least twice a day,” he sings in Spanish.

“Working with Juan was a fantastic opportunity to explore an uncharted sonic territory,” writes Bunbury to Rolling Stone.

Covarrubias met the Spanish rocker in 2013 at Draco Rosa’s studio in Los Angeles. At the time, Bunbury was recording his eighth studio album, Palosanto, and asked if the Rosa collaborator wanted to supplement his record with some electronic workings. “He was really interested in all my synths and machines,” Covarrubias recalls. “[Bunbury] was the first person I told about the Wired Sessions project. Even though it was just an idea at that time, he was interested in joining.”

“Dos Veces Al Día,” or “Twice a Day,” is the first song Covarrubias concocted under his new alias. “I really think I got inspired by his persona and his style which is truly unique,” says the beatmaker of Bunbury’s rustic goth-cowboy swagger. A gloomy space-rock outing, “Dos Veces Al Día” sees the Spanish icon in a more intimate light than he usually allows for. “The first thing I thought was how can I make this sound like Bunbury, but at the same time completely different from what he had done before,” continues Covarrubias. After enlisting singer Erin Ortega for contrasting backup vocals and synth duties, the trio got together at Covarrubias’ studio, recorded and filmed the song as his first official Wired Session. “My studio is small, and fitting three musicians plus cameras was not an easy task,” he says. “But it gave a precedent for the next sessions.”

Like a counterpoint to MTV’s Unplugged sessions, Covarrubias aim is to plug artists and producers in, with the intent to “connect cultures through electronic music,” he says. Volume One features artists of different styles and persuasions, including theremin player Carolina Eyck from Germany, Venezuela’s wind synthesist Petros Globaltronix, Armenian jazz musician Artyom Manukyan and Mexican-Puerto Rican indie trio Prettiest Eyes.

“Each one [has] a completely different musical and cultural background, but all speak the same musical language,” he adds. “The idea is that we are all ‘wired’ and ‘connected’ in some way.”

Volume One is slated for release Friday, May 31st.