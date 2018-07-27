Watch Shakira, Maluma’s Sexy Beach Romp in ‘Clandestino’ Video

Shakira and Maluma take to the beach in their new “Clandestino” video. It is the pair’s third collaboration together.

The Colombian pop stars dance and strut through the waves. There are shots in between of them by a chain link fence where they dance. At one point, the pair runs from a car, befitting of the song’s tale of secret lovers.

Shakira and Maluma’s previous two collaborations appeared on Shakira’s 2017 album El Dorado. “Chantaje” was an international hit for the duo, topping the US Hot Latin Songs chart and numerous pop charts across the world. In an interview with Billboard, Shakira called her songwriting partnership with Maluma “absolute chemistry.”

Throughout the year, Shakira has been touring the world in support of El Dorado. The tour will resume on August 3 in Chicago and continue with dates throughout North America until August 28th with a stop at The Forum in Los Angeles.