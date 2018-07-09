Watch Rey Pila Relive the Highs and Lows of Their Musical Journey

While Rey Pila’s songs may be written in English, the Mexican rock band’s roots guide both their unique sound and unwavering Latino spirit. In 2012, Rey Pila’s distinctive blend caught the attention of The Strokes’ frontman, Julian Casablancas. After hearing the song, “Alexander” playing down the hall from his office, Casablancas investigated the source of the music, eventually signing Rey Pila to his label, Cult Records. Although chance may have landed Rey Pila a record deal, the band’s success is not built on luck, but rather, years of perseverance.

For Latin artists like Rey Pila, achieving recognition in the American music market is a career-affirming goal. However, advancing in such a competitive environment requires a combination of immense talent and dedication. In the mini-documentary series The Fighting Spirit, Modelo celebrates the stories of the Latin artists who fight tirelessly for the recognition they deserve.

In our first episode, the members of Rey Pila relive critical moments in their journey. Well-acquainted with one another from playing in the Mexican rock scene, four friends, Diego Solórzano, Andrés Velasco, Rodrigo Blanco and Miguel Hernández, formed Rey Pila in 2010. Hoping to find an audience in the United States, the disappointing turnout at the band’s first New York show came as a shock. However, the band persisted, recording a second album and eventually selling out a European tour. Although the days of playing for an audience of ten are in the past, Rey Pila remains defined by the same determination that sparked the band’s progress.

