Watch Mariah, Guaynaa Cruise the 305 in New ‘Taxi’ Video

Reggaeton buffs know Guaynaa from his no-holds-barred verses in songs like “Rebota” and, most recently, Mon Laferte’s protest song, “Plata Ta Tá.” Yet the Puerto Rican MC meets his match in “Taxi,” the latest single by tough girl newcomer Mariah.

Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 19-year-old Cuban-Boricua artist first generated buzz on the Latínternet with her surprise 2019 smash, “Perreito” — followed by its remix with veteran MCs Arcángel and Darell. The song went platinum, and by year’s end, Mariah closed a shiny new deal with Universal Music Latin.

In the bawdy new video for “Taxi,” Mariah and Guaynaa gleefully boast about their worst behavior in the back of a taxi cab, which racks up charges as they take a joy ride across Miami. The two trade off salacious verses with a near-identical bravado — by the song’s end, it’s hard to say who’ll walk away with the bill.

“La mujeres son la que pagan,” Guaynaa says coyly, asserting that Mariah should cover the $305 cab fare. She responds with an egalitarian compromise: “Los hombres son la que pagan, pero las mujeres pagan también.” (“Men are the ones who pay, but women can pay too.”)