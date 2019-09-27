Watch Maluma and J Balvin Team Up in ‘Qué Pena’ Video

Colombian singers Maluma and J Balvin have joined forces for a new single “Qué Pena.” The upbeat track is the first collaboration for the pair, who teased the single earlier this month on Instagram.

In the slick music video, Maluma and Balvin encounter each other on the dance floor of a swanky nightclub, trading a few moves before making the rounds and swapping verses. The Spanish-language track has a swaggering beat as the duo croons, “Que pena, tu nombre no/ Pero tu cara me suena/ Salgamos ya de este dilema/ De todas las chimbitas tu eres la más buena.”

Maluma’s most recent album, 11:11, dropped in May. The album features 11:11 collaborations with Madonna, Ricky Martin, Ty Dolla $ign, and the singer also paired up with Madonna for her single “Medellín.” Maluma is currently out on his North American 11:11 Tour, which wraps November 9th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will include stops at Madison Square Garden and The Forum.

Balvin released his own collaborative album earlier this year with Bad Bunny called Oasis. The duo recently performed their track “Qué Pretendes” at the MTV VMAs. Earlier this week Balvin responded to his Latin Grammys snub with an Instagram post of a crossed out gramophone. He wrote, “Sin reggaeton, hay no Latin Grammy.” (“Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys.”)