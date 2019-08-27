See Rosalía, Ozuna Make VMAs Debut With New Song ‘Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi’

Spanish art-pop star Rosalía and Puerto Rican heartthrob Ozuna made their first-ever appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night. The duo dropped a surprise new song earlier this month titled “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” and performed it live at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a genuine Rosalía performance without a touch of melodrama. Ensconced in black mesh and rhinestones, the singer-songwriter opened with “A Ningún Hombre – Cap. 11: Poder,” the flamenco noir closing track off her 2018 breakthrough LP, El Mal Querer. By the song’s end, Ozuna promptly emerged in a matching black suit — and like a Hispanic Gomez and Morticia Addams, the two circled each other as they sweetly sang “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (“Me for You, You for Me”). It was Rosalía who cut the love fest short — only to finish with her fizzy Spanish-language track, “Aute Cuture.”

Rosalía was nominated in three categories: first for Best New Artist, plus Best Latin Video and Best Choreography for her J Balvin-assisted track, “Con Altura.” (She and Balvin won Best Latin Video.) Along with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez, Ozuna is nominated for Best Dance Video for “Taki Taki.”

Although Rosalía has made no public plans to follow El Mal Querer, she’s garnered new fans worldwide with summer singles, “F-cking Money Man” and “Aute Cuture“; she has also teased a collaboration with Billie Eilish. In the meantime, Ozuna has swooped in as a guest on several chart-topping singles, from Anuel AA’s “China” to Sech’s “Otro Trago (Remix).” He currently promoting his upcoming third LP, Nibiru, which is rumored for release later this year.