Viva! L.A. Music Festival, Headlined by Kali Uchis and Daddy Yankee, Is Canceled Due to ‘Setbacks,’ Organizers Say

Source cites “logistical issues” as cause for festival’s cancelation

By
Julyssa Lopez
&
Tomás Mier
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 31: Puerto Rican native Daddy Yankee performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 during the show’s first ever Spanish countdown, from Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for Discover Puerto Rico)SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 31: Puerto Rican native Daddy Yankee performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 during the show’s first ever Spanish countdown, from Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for Discover Puerto Rico)

Puerto Rican native Daddy Yankee performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 during the show’s first ever Spanish countdown, from Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Gladys Vega/Discover Puerto Rico/Getty Images

Viva! L.A. Music Fest, the buzzed-about Latin festival originally scheduled for June 25 at Dodger Stadium, has been canceled, organizers confirm to Rolling Stone.

“We regret to announce that Viva L.A. Music Festival will no longer take place this June,” Goldenvoice said in a statement. “Recent setbacks forced us to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.”

Event organizers reached out to several artists this week to let them know that the festival is no longer happening, a source tells Rolling Stone. A second source, who spoke on background, attributed the cancelation to “logistical issues” related to planning the massive festival.

Fans with tickets will receive direct refunds to credit cards used within two weeks, organizers said.

Planned by Goldenvoice, the force behind events such as Coachella and Stagecoach, Viva! L.A. was billed as a star-studded showcase of Spanish-language stars, including Becky G, Kali Uchis, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Carin León.

The lineup also included a large emphasis on música Mexicana with headlining acts such as Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Los Dos Carnales, and El Fantasma. Prominent Latin indie stars like Cuco, Carla Morrison, Ed Maverick, and Omar Apollo were also set to perform at the one-day event.

General passes at the lowest price point — $199 — had already sold out; some were still available on the site for $229 and $329 on Friday. VIP admission tickets were being sold for $499 and $650.

An Instagram page for the festival, which had previously been full of activity, shared a video with the musica Mexicana duo Eslabón Armado on Monday, promoting ticket sales for the event. The page has not been updated since then.

Viva LA! Fest is the second Southern California-based music festival focused on Latin music to be canceled this year. After replacing original headliners Christian Nodal and Anuel AA with Becky G, Ozuna and CNCO, Los Dells announced the indefinite postponement of the festival “due to circumstances beyond our control.” The one-day San Bernardino fest was set to feature artists such as Adriel Favela, Ally Brooke, Banda Renovación, and Sofía Reyes.

Viva LA! is one of numerous Latin-focused festivals planned this year;  Sueños, a new reggaeton and trap showcase in Chicago, was held on Memorial Day Weekend; Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, and Nicky Jam headlined Vibra Urbana in Vegas in late April; the three-day reggaeton festival Más Flow is taking place in Chicago from July 15 to July 17, and the nostalgic Bésame Mucho Fest is scheduled for December 3 at Dodger Stadium.

