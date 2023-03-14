‘Raw, Unfiltered, and Revolutionary’: Villano Antillano Announces First-Ever Tour in the U.S.

Villano Antillano is bringing her unmatched rap flow to the mainland. On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican rap star announced her first-ever tour dates in the U.S.

Antillano is set to stop at theaters in cities such as Orlando, Atlanta, and Philadelphia to perform songs from her 2022 album La Sustancia X, which featured songs like “Kaleidoscópica,” “Cáscara de Coco,” and “Yo Tengo un Novio.”

“People can expect raw, unfiltered and revolutionary talent throughout the tour. There is a unity that connects queer people across the globe in the face of adversity, how we stand against that is often painfully beautiful and creative; it is art in its purest form,” Antillano tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “We plan to give spectators a taste of Caribbean Cuir Resistance in all of its might and wondrousness.”

She adds, “We plan to remind people why it is that queer people have always been at the forefront of music, fashion, and couture productions.”

The trans rap star was featured in a Rolling Stone profile on the Puerto Rican female artists changing the game for the urbano genre and ending its boys’ club.

“This is an entirely new dynamic, where so many feminine voices are rising. It’s a beautifully historic moment,” Antillano told Rolling Stone. “For a long time, the market — directed mainly by men — only had space for one. Being a woman is something so flat to them that just one is enough.”

Antillano also joins a stacked lineup of artists who are set to perform at Rolling Stone‘s Future of Music Showcase. On Wednesday, she’ll perform on the same stage as Jay Wheeler, Cuco, iLe, and Dawer x Damper.

Antillano is also scheduled to perform at several massive tours, including Chile and Argentina’s Lollapalooza shows in March, Colombia’s Festival Esteero Picnic, and Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte and Axe Ceremonia. Trending 21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions A College Girl Found Deepfake Porn of Herself Online. Who Did It Shocked Her 'Baffling Beyond Belief': Paul Sorvino's Daughter Slams Oscars for Leaving Him Out of In Memoriam Twitter Is Feeling Sorry for Whoever Got Seated Behind Tems at the 2023 Oscars

La Sustancia X Tour 2023

Aug. 18 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

Aug. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Aug. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Aug. 24 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Aug. 27 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place