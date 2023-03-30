Puerto Rican Rap Pioneer Vico C Kicks Off a New Era With ‘Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi’

In the Nineties, Vico C made a name for himself as one of the most agile rappers in Puerto Rico. The artist, who was born in the Bronx, became well known for his lyrical dexterity and sense of storytelling , which all stood out in the island’s underground hip hop scene. Soon, he’d helped build the foundation for the sounds that grew into massively commercial genres like reggaeton and Latin trap that have taken over the global charts.

Vico C never really left the scene: He still ranks among one of the most respected pioneers in Latin music and has been name-checked by stars like Bad Bunny. But after suffering a near-fatal motorcycle accident and overcoming struggles with addiction, the rapper decided to focus on his spiritual journey before releasing music. Now, he’s back with “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi,” a blistering track and the first single off of his upcoming album, which will be his first in 14 years. Watch the video below.

The song is inspired by the classic hip hop that has inspired Vico C’s career, with lyrics that are an intense takedown of rappers and reggaeton artists who can’t back up their skills. In the video, he employs b-boy dance moves and wears the fedora and suits that have been his signature.

"Fourteen years of silence in my recording career has meant fourteen years of growth in the career of life," Vico C tells Rolling Stone, adding that he believes he had to be prepared for the right moment to battle through "This is not a moment where I say, 'Despite everything, I got up again.' It's one where I say, 'Despite everything, I kept walking.' The path was 14 years that is reflected in the form of my music."

“Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi” is being released by Rimas Entertainment. Vico C signed a deal with Nain Music, a division of the label, back in February. “During these times, when it’s a great necessity to put out content that’s pure, a new platform opens to continue to do what I’ve always done with my music: touch hearts and revolutionize a lost society,” he said in a statement at the time.