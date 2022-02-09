Anuel AA, Don Omar, Rauw Alejandro, and Nicky Jam Headline Las Vegas’ First-Ever Vibra Urbana

Otro festival! Vibra Urbana is coming to Las Vegas, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The two-day Latin music festival — headlined by Anuel AA, Don Omar, Rauw Alejandro, and Nicky Jam — will make its way to sin city this spring.

Scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, Vibra will feature performances by Sech, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Nio Garcia, Justin Quiles, Lunay, Manuel Turizo, Feid, and Santa Fe Klan. The festival is also set to see the return of Puerto Rican rap legend Tego Calderón.

Also making appearances will be the likes of Eladio Carrion, Chencho Coreleone, Jowell y Randy, Tokischa, Cazzu, De La Ghetto, Gente De Zona, Mora, Danny Ocean, Farina, and Chesca.

“Vibra Las Vegas, baby! Since the day we all came together, Las Vegas has been the one city we’ve always talked about bringing Vibra Urbana to,” Vibra Urbana co-founder Ian Ruzan-Bron said in a release. “It’s truly a dream come true to be able to bring the biggest party in reggaeton to Sin City.”

Other performers at the festival include Micro TDH, Boza, Luar La L, Jon Z, Emilia, Lyanno, Alvaro Diaz, Llane, Eix, DJ Adoni, Dimelo Flow, Kiko El Crazy, Brray, Adso Alejandro, Gigolo y La Exce, Joyce Santana, Cauty, Marconi, Impara, among others.

Vibra Urbana: Las Vegas is the latest in a slew of Latin music festivals set for North America this year. Calibash kicked off the year with the likes of Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin in Los Angeles last month. Meanwhile, Baja Beach Fest announced its August lineup with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Anuel AA as headliners, while Sueños Fest will bring the likes of J Balvin and Ozuna to Chicago for Memorial Day weekend. Los Angeles hosts its annual Tropicália festival in the fall each year.

In December, Vibra Urbana hosted a two-day festival in Miami with Anuel AA and Don Omar as headliners, while Orlando’s Summer festival saw Rauw Alejandro, Sech, Myke Towers, and Zion & Lennox on top of the bill. The Orlando event welcomed 20,000 people.

For the Las Vegas edition, Vibra Urbana partnered with Insomniac Events, the music festival company behind EDC, Beyond Wonderland, and Hard Summer.