Cypress Hill Join Trueno to Honor Hip-Hop Roots With Spanish Version of N.W.A.’s ‘F-ck Tha Police’

Trueno is honoring 50 years of hip-hop by working with rap legends Cypress Hill on a remixed version of the Argentine star’s “Fuck el Police,” which originally interpolated and sampled N.W.A.’s classic cop protest song “Fuck tha Police” 35 years later.

“Bringing Cypress Hill on for ‘Fuck el Police’ was so important for me, given the style of the song,” Trueno tells Rolling Stone. “Of course, it has a lot of history with N.W.A and ‘Fuck tha Police’… The flow of the song, for me it [felt] very much Cypress Hill, and it was important for me to raise a fist and bring this message to the Latin side as well, the reality that we go through.”

“To have legends of hip hop like Eric Bobo, B-Real, and Sen Dog in the United States makes this concept much bigger and much stronger,” he adds. “This collaboration was a dream for me.”

Trueno says his father (and fellow rapper) Peligro introduced him to Cypress Hill — specifically the group’s song “Insane in the Brain” and its Spanish version “Loco en el Coco” — at age 6.

“I remember not only the music, but also being able to hear the song in both Spanish and English versions, which rarely ever happened,” he says. “In Latin America, one would have to translate every song that you liked or search up the lyrics and break your back with it even when the internet wasn’t as advanced as it is today.”

Trueno says Cypress Hill was the only rap group he saw growing up that “worried about both Spanish and English audiences” in their music-making, which influenced his own approach to artistry growing up in Argentina.

The rap star says he also has an “out of the ordinary” dream of one day throwing a show at Buenos Aires’ La Bombonera featuring the biggest artists in hip-hop, both old and new-school, along with Argentine legends.

“I’d love to make a dream show with a combination of Argentine music and hip-hop, which are two styles of music I learned and grew up with,” he says. “For performers, I’d love to have [singer-songwriter] Charly Garcia, Cypress Hill, and then 50 Cent comes on followed by Mercedes Sosa, for example.”

The new song comes after Trueno dropped “Dubai” with Beny Jr and EPs of both his NPR Tiny Desk performance and live versions of Bien o Mal earlier this year. Meanwhile, Cypress Hill released their album Back in Black last year. Trending Elon Musk Uses Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest to Spread Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory Ozempic Users Report Stomach Paralysis from Weight Loss Drug: 'So Much Hell' This Disney Heiress Has a Message for CEO Bob Iger (and Taylor Swift) Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Reportedly End Engagement and Three-Year Relationship

Trueno recently spoke to Rolling Stone about celebrating a half-century of hip-hop. “This a year for celebrating. Fifty years is a huge milestone, and there are so many experiences and artists who have contributed so much, so we have to celebrate everything this genre has achieved,” he said. “I think there’s some latent recognition of what hip-hop means in Latin America and that there have been some artists throughout history who have embraced this movement and contributed to it.”

“I’ve always been a fan first, and someone who profoundly respects hip-hop culture, so to be able to represent Argentina is something that makes me proud,” he added.