Condoms, Perreo, and ‘Leche AA:’ Tokischa and Anuel Get Hella Horny on ‘Delincuente’

Things start creepy, then get hella sexy in this one. On Friday, Tokischa released the video for her over-the-top explicit (we’re used to it at this point and love her for it) video for “Delincuente,” which features fellow reggaetoneros Anuel AA and Ñengo Flow.

The Raymi Paulus-directed visual opens with Anuel arriving at a scary-looking house where he meets Tokischa, wearing a creepy mouse mask (it’s confusing and the masks never come back). Then, Anuel and Tokischa — sporting a pink dress and white corset in an equally-bubblegum outfit — appear as she sings about a “delinquent” who pleasures her in every room of her house.

“Tengo un delincuente en mi habitación/A vece’ me lo mete’ al pelo y a vece’ con condón,” Tokischa raps in the song’s chorus. “Tengo un delincuente en mi habitación/Me lo mete en la cocina y a vece’ hasta en el balcón.” (In English: “I have a delinquent in my bedroom/He sometimes puts it in raw and sometimes with a condom/I have a delinquent in my bedroom/He puts it in me in the kitchen and sometimes on the balcony.”) (This was the least-explicit part of the song we could quote.)

Anuel AA then hops in for a fiery verse, accompanied in the video by girlfriend Yailín La Mas Virál, who uses a straw to seductively drink a white substance from a condom. She then stikes a pose in front of a milk carton labeled “Leche AA.”

Booty shaking aside, Ñengo Flow brings the rating back down to PG-13 as he raps from inside a bodega, where Tokischa simply eats a chicken wing. The video ends with Anuel and Yailín licking each other’s tongues.

“I’m very crude with my lyrics, and everything that I’m expressing is very, very, very real,” Tokischa told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “People identify with all of it.”