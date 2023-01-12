Tini and La Joaqui Are Sultry Dolls in Steve Aoki-Mixed ‘Muñecas’ Video

Welcome to this Argentinian duo’s dollhouse. On Thursday, Tini and La Joaqui released their perreo-filled collaboration with Steve Aoki, “Muñecas,” along with the song’s sexy music video.

The video follows the two artists singing from inside different rooms of what seems to be the pair’s dollhouse as they sing about letting loose and going out with her “muñecas.” “Raise your hand if you’re single/dance against the wall,” Tini sings in the chorus.

Tini says Aoki sent her the song during the pandemic and that the two decided to save it. Once the track was finalized, she thought her compatriot La Joaqui would be the best person to sing the track with.

“Ever since I heard ‘Muñecas’ for the first time, I always imagined singing it next to a woman. I started listening to music by La Joaqui and instantly thought of her for it,” Tini tells Rolling Stone. “She is a woman with so much strength and values, a great artist and person… I hope life unites us many more times for collaborations. I hope everyone enjoys and twerks to ‘Muñecas.’”

Aoki, who in recent years has collaborated with numerous Latin artists, describes “Muñecas” as a song “bursting with flavor and rhythm, mixing tradition with innovation.” Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event The Chainsmokers Say They Had Threesomes Together and We Wish We Didn't Know TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors Jeff Beck, Rock's Quiet Guitar Virtuoso, Dead at 78

“It was a great experience working with Tini and La Joaqui because we were able to merge our individual musical styles, and come together for this track,” Aoki says. To which Tini adds, “It was a great honor that someone like him… thought of me for it, and I am very grateful.”

Tini’s new song follows her collaborations with Ozuna on “Un Reel,” “La Loto” with Becky G and Anitta, and “Suéltame” with Christina Aguilera last year. Meanwhile, La Joaqui dropped her song “Traidora” with DJ Alex last year, along with her Barbie Copiloto EP.