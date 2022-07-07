 Latina Reinas Tini, Becky G, and Anitta Join Forces on 'La Loto' - Rolling Stone

Latina Reinas Tini, Becky G, and Anitta Join Forces on ‘La Loto’

“Instead of trying to make headlines about who is fighting about what, it’s about our record-breaking numbers,” Becky G told Rolling Stone about working with other women

Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are repped hard on Tini’s new single, “La Loto,” featuring Anitta and Becky G. On Thursday, the Latina queens released the golden, vintage-style music video of the trio dancing and getting glammed up over the reggaetón beat.

“Estamo’ armando un alboroto/Aquí somos puros corazones rotos/Lo que diga la gente me importa poco/Esta noche parece que pecamo’/Mañana nos confesamos,” the trio sings on the chorus. (In English: “We’re building up commotion/Here, we’re just broken hearts/What people say don’t matter at all/Tonight, we’re sinning/We’ll confess to them tomorrow.”)

Becky G said in a video on Instagram that she loved “how empowering” it is to see three woman hustlers coming together for a bop. Meanwhile, Tini described the video as a “burlesque”-style visual.

“This video is so fire. The concept, the visuals, the outfits, the hair, the looks, the makeup, it’s serving for sure,” Becky G said. “Anitta swung by and so did Tini, and we were all hanging and we were talking about girl power. We got to do something together!”

Though none of the three are strangers to collaborating with other women (Tini has songs with Karol G, Maria Becerra, and Christina Aguillera), this is the first time the three artists have hopped onto the same song.

“I met Tini recently, but I love her so much! She has incredible energy. She’s so beautiful and talented,” said Anitta. Anitta previously collaborated on “Banana” from her Kisses album and a remix of Maluma’s “Mala Mía.”

En pocas horas yo y mis hermanitas @tinistoessel y @iambeckyg vamos a romper LA LOTO,” wrote Anitta on Instagram ahead of the song’s release. (“In a few hours, me and my little sisters are going to win the lotto.”

“La Loto” follows Tini’s collab with Christina Aguilera on “Suéltame” and solo singles “La Triple T,” “Fantasi” and “Carne y Hueso.” Meanwhile, this is Becky’s first song since releasing her album Esquemas. Becky recently opened up to Rolling Stone about collaborating with other women following her hit “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha.

“We’re a force to reckon with now in the music industry. The way I walk into a room, when I see my female counterparts, it’s different,” said Becky. “Instead of trying to make headlines about who is fighting about what, it’s about our record-breaking numbers.”

