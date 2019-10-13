This Week in Latin Music: Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis Wow at Pornhub Awards; New CNCO

This week, Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis hightailed it to Los Angeles to perform at this year’s Pornhub Awards; meanwhile, CNCO dropped a statement of an EP. In case you missed it, here are some highlights from this week in Latin music — now with a Spotify playlist!

Latinx Stars Stole the Show at the Pornhub Awards

Bad Bunny followed in the footsteps of Kanye West by performing at the 2019 Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles. The Latin trap singer, who was the first performer announced at this year’s ceremony, appeared onstage against a revolving neon backdrop — donning an animal beanie, of course — where he performed “200 MPH” from his 2018 debut, X 100pre. A fur-clad Kali Uchis also appeared at the Orpheum Theatre, where she delivered a sensual, burlesque-inspired performance of “Loner” from her 2015 EP, Por Vida.



Review: Latin Pop Boy Band CNCO Blows Up With ‘Que Quiénes Somos’

Without the international pop savvy that produced memorable songs like 2016’s “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” — or their subsequent rework with British darlings Little Mix — CNCO could have been just another canned teen group. Now with the release of their chameleonic new EP, Que Quiénes Somos, CNCO proceed to push the bounds of American pop music. Read our full review here.

DJ Snake, Sean Paul and Anitta Fire Up New Tainy Track, ‘Fuego’

After winning big on his first-ever Latin hit, 2018’s “Taki Taki,” DJ Snake continues his streak with dancehall star Sean Paul and Brazilian chanteuse Anitta in “Fuego.” With an assist from established reggaeton producer Tainy, the foursome craft a bilingual dancehall track that’s hot enough for summer — but with a hair-raising video that just screams Halloween.



Jennifer Lopez’s New Song ‘Baila Conmigo’ Is Already a Hit in Latin America

Jennifer Lopez’s newest song may not be familiar to the English-speaking U.S., but it’s already a huge hit in Latin America: “Baila Conmigo,” a brassy, hard-driving club record originally produced by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas and sung by Kelly Ruiz. Now, Lopez has given “Baila Conmigo” a second chance to sweep the charts. In his latest piece, Elias Leight traces the history of “Baila Conmigo” and its subsequent A-list co-sign.



Becky G Teases Long-Awaited Debut with ‘Mala Santa’ Video

Between collaborations with Daddy Yankee, Maluma and ChocQuibTown, Mexican-American pop star Becky G has established herself as urbano’s favorite sidekick. But in the video for her steely new reggaeton single, “Mala Santa,” she proves she can do bad all by herself. The new song is the title track from her highly anticipated debut LP, set to release October 17th on Sony Latin.



J Balvin Becomes Anime Action Hero in New M-Flo Video, ‘Human Lost’

Colombian superstar J Balvin has made a name for himself by transcending borders, both of the national and musical variety. So after his headlining set at this year’s Summer Sonic fest in Tokyo, the Latin pop star stuck around to collaborate with the pioneering Japanese hip-hop trio, M-Flo — which resulted in their new song, “Human Lost.” Recorded in Japanese, English and Spanish, the intrepid new EDM-and-B track teases their upcoming anime film of the same name.

…Then Parties With the Black Eyed Peas in New Track, ‘RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)’

Black Eyed Peas joined forces with J Balvin for a brand new single, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life).” Their upbeat new track, which samples Nineties house group Corona’s “The Rhythm of the Night,” will appear on the soundtrack to Bad Boys for Life, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and arrives in theaters January 10, 2020. “I wanted to reimagine ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ by Corona and give it a minimal, futurist, afro-fused reggaeton vibe,” said Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.