The Marías Tease Upcoming EP With Sultry New Song, ‘Clueless’

“How does it feel every time I let you down?” sings the Marías’ mononymic frontwoman — the only actual María in the band — on “Clueless.” It’s the second single off the L.A. players’ upcoming EP Superclean Vol. II, out September 28th.

Inspired by a spat between the vocalist and her significant other, drummer-producer Josh Conway, the smoldering tension in “Clueless” is chilled by a luxe, funk groove.

“One of the great parts about being in a band as well as a relationship,” Conway tells Rolling Stone, “is that any argument can get quickly dissolved by a new song idea. The word ‘clueless’ came up and within minutes we were no longer upset and had a new song ready to go. Neither of us remember what the argument was about.”

CLUELESS IS OUT! here’s a lil vid starring my dad 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RHrEiseL4j — The Marías (@themariasmp3) September 6, 2018

The band teased the track earlier on Twitter with a very special video clip: María recently filmed her father, a dapper mechanic, dancing carefree in a body shop full of antique cars. “My dad is hilarious,” says María. “I wanted to shoot a little video of him dancing to the song. He was so excited to do it. He got dressed to the nines, slicked back his hair and was ready to go.”

The band just kicked off their North American tour with Grammy-winning Mexican rock legends Café Tacvba, which includes five nights at The Independent in San Francisco. They will later be joined by Brooklyn band Triathalon through December 1st.

The Marías Fall 2018 Tour

September 5-9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent^

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

September 12 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

September 15 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre^

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

September 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

September 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore – Philadelphia^

September 23 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall^

September 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

October 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Restaurant & Music Venue

November 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows*

November 4 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival*

November 7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater*

November 9 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at HOB*

November 10 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group*

November 11 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub*

November 13 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

November 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings*

November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at Fillmore*

November 17 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse*

November 18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre*

November 20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

November 21 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministére*

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club*

November 24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

December 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret*

^= w/ Café Tacvba

* = Triathalon