Thalia Wants the World to Let Loose on ‘Psycho B**ch’

Latin pop queen Thalia has been making music for decades, and she has a process she likes to get into: Whenever she starts working on a track, she lives with it as long as she can, learning it inside and out to figure out what sounds best. The second she heard the vintage disco beat for what would eventually become “Psycho B**ch,” she immediately fell in love, but once she and her co-writers started finalizing lyrics in the studio, she felt something wasn’t quite right. “I was like, ‘No, this doesn’t match the music and it doesn’t match me right now. Hold on, I have to start again.'”

She went to her room and started blasting the track. “I was just dancing in my bathroom. I was just dancing, and then I was like, ‘Wow. I feel like a freaking psycho. Yes! I’m a fucking psycho bitch! That’s what I am!'” She returned to the studio completely reenergized and ready to share a message with the world: She wanted them to also let loose and embrace their inner “psycho bitch.”

“It was liberating,” she says. “It was a happy moment. It was freedom. It was just like, ‘It’s okay to have days like this and emotions like this.’ And it’s good to open the conversation.”

The song, out today, is an upbeat, ecstatic electro-pop banger that shows Thalia embracing her most carefree side. But it also fits into the empowering music she’s released throughout her career, which started when she was a kid in the Eighties. Eventually, she blossomed into one of the biggest telenovela stars and one of the most prolific artists in the Latin entertainment industry — and she’s more excited than ever about what she’s doing.

“Music definitely is medicine for the soul,” she says. “I sing very strong ballads and I sing a lot of party anthems. It’s just a matter of validating emotions. We wake up every day with different emotions and every day brings you the opportunity to have a new story and to write a new chapter in your life.”

Even before it was released, “Psycho B**ch” started resonating with fans. A short clip she released on TikTok went viral, with fans interpreting the song in their own unique ways. “You can see how everybody’s taking it and I just love it,” she says. A bubbly video for the track features a glittering disco ball and fun choreography that’s bound to rile up listeners even more.

“The disco ball was crazy!” she says with a laugh. “I think it took two weeks or something to build that thing, and it was really cool.” She also left little references to her past work for long-time fans: Her dancers wear costumes that are a tribute to her famed “Gracias a Dios” video from the Nineties. “That character [in the video] was psychotic. She was crazy, so that was a perfect match for the song and the visuals.”

In addition to releasing the new track, Thalia is getting ready to co-host the Latin Grammys this year. She knows what it’s liked to have a packed schedule, but she also understands the important of taking time for herself, and hopes her song offers a little break for fans. “I want everyone to feel happy, free, and to have fun,” she says. “We need to clear ours mind a little bit. And this songs allows us to be a little silly, and adds a little spice.”