Thalía Stirs Up Romance in New ‘Mojito’ Video

Track will appear on Mexican pop icon’s new album, Desamorfosis

Jon Blistein

Mexican pop great Thalía has released a new music video for her single, “Mojito.” The clip premiered Tuesday, May 11th, on The Tonight Show.

The video chronicles a sun-soaked romance between Thalía and a beachside bartender, who — one can only assume — mixes a mean mojito. After an initial encounter on the beach, the couple meet again at a nightclub and dance to the rich drum skip and tender guitar plucks of “Mojito” as Thalía sings, “Nuestros labios vienen y van/Pegaditos, ay, mojaditos de mojito.”

“Mojito” will appear on Thalía’s new album, Desamorfosis, which is set to arrive May 14th. The record follows her 2020 album of children’s music, Viva Kids, Vol. 2, and marks her first proper pop offering since 2018’s Valiente.

Thalía also joined Jimmy Fallon for an interview ahead of premiering the “Mojito” video on The Tonight Show, and spoke about what fans can expect from Desamorfosis. “It’s a very honest album, I talk about all my things there,” she said, gesturing to her heart. “From beginning to end, and this is the first time I did this. It was like going through therapy, and it was amazing.”

