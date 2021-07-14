 Watch Tainy, Yandel Team Up on New Song 'Si Te Vas' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Latin Music

Watch Tainy, Yandel Team Up on New Song ‘Si Te Vas’ on ‘Kimmel’

The track will appear on their upcoming album Dynasty

Reggaeton stars Tainy and Yandel appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their new joint track, “Si Te Vas.” The duo showcased the song during a nighttime performance on a basketball court with a DJ on the decks.

Earlier this month, the pair dropped “Deja Vu,” the first single off their upcoming collaborative album, Dynasty, out July 16th. “Si Te Vas” will also appear on the album.

Tainy and Yandel have been working together regularly for the past 16 years, first linking up when Tainy produced some tracks for the reggaeton duo, Wisin and Yandel. Some of the Tainy-produced Wisin and Yandel cuts include “Pam Pam,” “Noche de Sexo,” and “Sensación.”

While prepping Dynasty, Tainy and Yandel have been busy with other projects. Tainy’s recent releases include a collaboration with Miguel, “Sunbathe,” and “Button,” which features Maroon 5 and Anuel AA; he also contributed to Rauw Alejandro’s acclaimed new album, Vice Versa. Yandel, meanwhile, released his most recent solo album, Queen Contra Mí 2, last July.

