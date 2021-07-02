Reggaeton Greats Tainy, Yandel Cement Their Legacy in ‘Deja Vu’ Video

Reggaeton stars Tainy and Yandel have released a new song, “Deja Vu,” the first single off their upcoming collaborative album, Dynasty.

Tainy’s beat for “Deja Vu” boasts a mix of crisp drum skips, steady bass thumps, and bubbling synths, while Yandel delivers a vocal performance packed with yearning as he crafts a tale of exes unexpectedly brought back together. The track also arrives with a music video, directed by Eliott Muscat, which leans into the Dynasty theme with nods to the Nineties Chicago Bulls as Tainy and Yandel pop champagne and puff cigars in the locker room of a basketball arena.

Tainy and Yandel have been working together regularly for the past 16 years, first linking up when Tainy produced some tracks for the reggaeton duo, Wisin and Yandel. Some of the Tainy-produced Wisin and Yandel cuts include “Pam Pam,” “Noche de Sexo,” and “Sensación.”

While prepping Dynasty, Tainy and Yandel have been busy with other projects. Tainy’s recent releases include a collaboration with Miguel, “Sunbathe,” and “Button,” which features Maroon 5 and Anuel AA; he also contributed to Rauw Alejandro’s acclaimed new album, Vice Versa. Yandel, meanwhile, released his most recent solo album, Queen Contra Mí 2, last July.