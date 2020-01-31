See Tainy, Sean Paul, Cazzu, Mozart La Para Squad Up in New ‘Lento’ Video

Puerto Rican producer Tainy enlists an international crack team of hitmakers for his brand-new song, “Lento.” It’s the second single off his upcoming EP, The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton.

At first glance, the features on “Lento” read like a randomized hodgepodge of Latin-Caribbean talent. Jamaican living legend Sean Paul is joined by two young MCs who bubbled up from the urbano underground: Argentine trap princess, Cazzu, and Dominican rapper Mozart La Para.

True to the name “Lento,” which translates to “Slow,” the new track is an unhurried dembow with brooding, electronic undercurrents — offset by Paul’s trumpeting vocals, plus Cazzu and Mozart’s skittering rhymes. In the new video, Paul plays a highly sought-after oracle of sorts, who holds court in the heart of an abandoned school.

“I am really excited to be able to bring together these three legendary artists who possess such different styles of music, to be able to create something as unique as ‘Lento,'” Tainy said in a press statement.

“I’ve worked with Tainy before [on tracks like] ‘Contra La Pared,'” Paul added. “He’s an amazing producer. Mozart La Para… is so natural with his style and known to be a freestyle champion. MLP introduced me to Cazzu and I feel like what she did on the track was fire. Lento to the world! Mad!”

The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton is set for release spring 2020 on Interscope Records.