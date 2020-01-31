 Tainy, Sean Paul, Cazzu, Mozart La Para Squad Up in New 'Lento' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next 'The Rhythm Section' Review: Assassin Flick Can't Find the Beat Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

See Tainy, Sean Paul, Cazzu, Mozart La Para Squad Up in New ‘Lento’ Video

Tainy assembles a United Nations of urbano-pop talent in his latest track

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Puerto Rican producer Tainy enlists an international crack team of hitmakers for his brand-new song, “Lento.” It’s the second single off his upcoming EP, The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton.

At first glance, the features on “Lento” read like a randomized hodgepodge of Latin-Caribbean talent. Jamaican living legend Sean Paul is joined by two young MCs who bubbled up from the urbano underground: Argentine trap princess, Cazzu, and Dominican rapper Mozart La Para.

True to the name “Lento,” which translates to “Slow,” the new track is an unhurried dembow with brooding, electronic undercurrents — offset by Paul’s trumpeting vocals, plus Cazzu and Mozart’s skittering rhymes. In the new video, Paul plays a highly sought-after oracle of sorts, who holds court in the heart of an abandoned school.

“I am really excited to be able to bring together these three legendary artists who possess such different styles of music, to be able to create something as unique as ‘Lento,'” Tainy said in a press statement.

“I’ve worked with Tainy before [on tracks like] ‘Contra La Pared,'” Paul added. “He’s an amazing producer. Mozart La Para… is so natural with his style and known to be a freestyle champion. MLP introduced me to Cazzu and I feel like what she did on the track was fire. Lento to the world! Mad!”

The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton is set for release spring 2020 on Interscope Records.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.