Tainy Premieres Romantic New Song, ‘Adicto,’ Featuring Anuel AA, Ozuna

Tainy’s debut album as an artist is well underway. On Thursday, the iconic reggaeton producer premiered his new song, “Adicto,” during a live broadcast on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1.

The third single off Tainy’s yet-untitled debut, “Adicto” features warm, contrasting vocals by urbano stars Anuel AA and Ozuna. “Bebé, yo soy adicto a tu piel/Siempre vuelvo a caer aunque quiero romper,” sing Anuel and Ozuna, with a slight tinge of desperation: “Baby, I’m addicted to your skin/I keep on falling even though I want to break.” Besides the hard-edged dembow rhythm, “Adicto” is kept afloat by a delicate piano line, which mimics the low-end of a calliope, and evokes the carnivalesque wonder of “Callaíta,” Tainy’s previous single with Bad Bunny. The song is gradually set adrift by an ambient wash, morphing from reggaeton into something more like perreogaze.

“I think our genre is at the top of its peak,” said Tainy of his first album, which will feature more tracks with Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and even anglophone stars like Tory Lanez and Jessie Reyez. His first single, “I Can’t Get Enough,” starred fellow artist-producer Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Selena Gomez.

Long before he produced the decade’s most acclaimed reggaeton albums — most recently J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s joint masterwork, Oasis — Tainy famously debuted as a producer in 2005, at the age of 15, in Luny Tunes’ seminal 2005 compilation, Más Flow 2. “Tainy is one of the most talented producers I’ve ever met,” J Balvin told Rolling Stone in March. “And he’s not just a Latino producer. I don’t consider music like that: When someone’s that talented, they’re just a global citizen.”