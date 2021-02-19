Tainy, Miguel Team Up for ‘Sunbathe’

Tainy and Miguel have joined forces for the silky new single “Sunbathe.”

Directed by Munachi Osegbu, the video opens with Miguel standing in a room bathed in red light, seductively singing into a mirror. “Tainy is great energy and a real effortless genius with his craft,” Miguel said in a statement. “We made this song in Miami, it was raining, and I was thinking of home.”

“Creating this track was so special for me being such a huge fan of Miguel and his work,” Tainy added. “I wanted to find the perfect way to combine our worlds and bring them together, which wasn’t really difficult because a lot of the inspiration when I create my music comes from him. He is brilliant and this song is one of my faves!”

Tainy recently co-produced Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” off her upcoming EP Revelación. Last summer, he released “Un Día” with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico, we had so much music coming in, so many influences. I want to keep expanding — try this, fuse it with that, and see what happens,” Tainy told Rolling Stone last year. “Not all artists are looking for that. But little by little, I’m finding [artists] who are ready to take the risk.”