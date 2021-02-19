 Tainy, Miguel Team Up for 'Sunbathe': Listen - Rolling Stone
Tainy, Miguel Team Up for ‘Sunbathe’

“We made this song in Miami, it was raining, and I was thinking of home,” Miguel says

Angie Martoccio

Tainy and Miguel have joined forces for the silky new single “Sunbathe.”

Directed by Munachi Osegbu, the video opens with Miguel standing in a room bathed in red light, seductively singing into a mirror. “Tainy is great energy and a real effortless genius with his craft,” Miguel said in a statement. “We made this song in Miami, it was raining, and I was thinking of home.”

“Creating this track was so special for me being such a huge fan of Miguel and his work,” Tainy added. “I wanted to find the perfect way to combine our worlds and bring them together, which wasn’t really difficult because a lot of the inspiration when I create my music comes from him. He is brilliant and this song is one of my faves!”

Tainy recently co-produced Selena Gomez’s “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” off her upcoming EP Revelación. Last summer, he released “Un Día” with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico, we had so much music coming in, so many influences. I want to keep expanding — try this, fuse it with that, and see what happens,” Tainy told Rolling Stone last year. “Not all artists are looking for that. But little by little, I’m finding [artists] who are ready to take the risk.”

