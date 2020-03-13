 Tainy Drops Star-Studded EP 'The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton' - Rolling Stone
Latin Music

Tainy Drops Star-Studded EP ‘The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton’

Sean Paul, Kali Uchis, Cazzu, Dalex and more feature in producer’s debut

Reporter

Marco “Tainy” Masís first made a name for himself producing reggaeton classics alongside his mentors, the legendary duo Luny Tunes. Eventually, he’d play a critical role in the making of Grammy-nominated hits by Latin pop titans like J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

But this Friday, the acclaimed Puerto Rican producer arrives as an artist with his debut EP, The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton, released via his boutique label NEON16 and Roc Nation Records.

With the release of The Kids Who Grew Up on Reggaeton, Tainy ushers in a bright new class of Latinx stars — and the shape of reggaeton to come. Comprising seven songs, the urbano-pop sampler highlights fresh talents from both English- and Spanish-speaking worlds.

Some familiar faces enter the fray, including dancehall king Sean Paul on “Lento“; R&B eccentric￼ Kali Uchis with MC Khea on “Malvada“; and on “Nada,” Spanish rapper C. Tangana and pop vocalist Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony fame. The latest single, “Tu Amiga” is stacked with the distinct baritone of Lennox, plus pop vocals by Piso 21 alumnus Llane, Colombian actor-singer Dylan Fuentes and hitmaker Justin Quiles.

As for Tainy’s previously released hits, like “Adicto” with Anuel AA and “Callaita” with Bad Bunny, the producer stated on Twitter Friday that the songs would be released as part of an upcoming project. (“Paciencia please,” he added to his most impatient fans.) Rest assured this will not be the last we’ll hear from the reggaeton auteur.

