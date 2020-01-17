Tainy, Dalex, and Álvaro Díaz Take a Joy Ride in New ‘Mera’ Video

Puerto Rican producer Tainy spent all of 2019 crafting experimental urbano-pop hits with the likes of J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and others. Yet he shifts gears in his latest release, “Mera,” which is the lead single off his upcoming EP, The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton: Neon Tapes.

Featuring rising urbano stars Dalex and Álvaro Díaz, “Mera” is a gritty reggaeton ballad with a bit of jungle bounce. Above a creeping, distorted horn melody, Dalex sings tortured verses about a secret lover: “Esos ojos de hechicera que me invitan a pecar/Si ni tan siquiera hablarme/Tú me miras así y yo me desespero,” which translates to, “Those sorceress eyes that invite me to sin/Even if you won’t talk to me/You look at me like that and I despair.” Directed by Elliott Muscat, the new video follows the trio as they menacingly race through the streets of Miami, breezing past barking dogs and shrieking ex-girlfriends.

This year, Tainy boasts not one, but two Grammy nominations in the category for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album — first for Bad Bunny’s late-2018 debut, X100pre, then for J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s collaborative 2019 album, Oasis. He served as executive producer on both records.

The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton: Neon Tapes is due out in the spring.