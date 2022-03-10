Tainy Sells His Pre-2021 Catalog for Reported $25 Million

The Puerto Rican megaproducer Tainy has sold his pre-2021 catalog to Influence Media in an eight-figure deal reported to be in the $25 million range.

Tainy, who got his start making reggaeton beats when he was just a teenager, has worked with stars such as Daddy Yankee, Rosalia, Don Omar, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, and others throughout his decades-long career, and his pre-2021 catalog includes songs like the Grammy-winning, Cardi B-led hit “I Like It,” the smash Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez collaboration “Dakiti,” and Kali Uchis‘ sleeper hit “Telepatía.”

In a statement, Tainy said, “I am happy to continue to be a part of this cultural awakening for Latino music and artists in this business. This acquisition solidifies my hard work and the power that Latin music has in the global mainstream. Thanks to my manager Lex and attorney Jason for helping us make history.”

The sale was brokered by manager and attorney Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP, and Lex Borrero, Tainy’s manager and business partner. Borrero and Tainy have worked together to co-create several industry projects, including the music label and artist incubator and the upcoming Netflix series La Firma.

“Tainy’s catalog is part of Latin music history and I wanted our partners to treat it and value it as such. The team at influence did just that,” Borrero said in a statement.

The announcement comes just a week after news broke that Influence Media had partnered with BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions. The partnership has already invested $300 million in 20 catalogs from new and diverse artists, which include Tainy’s.

“Tainy has redefined the sound and the future of Latin music. We are honored to be part of the creative journey as he and Lex Barrero continue to push music and culture into a new stratosphere,” Influence Media founding advisor and partner Rene McLean said in a statement.