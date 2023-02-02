Steve Aoki, CNCO Join Forces to Give Listeners Something ‘Diferente’

The beloved boy band CNCO announced last year that they were planning to disband as a group, but famed producer Steve Aoki managed to pull the guys into a dreamy collaboration just before they go their separate ways. On the synth-driven track “Diferente,” Aoki highlights the best of CNCO’s smooth harmonies and vocalizations, creating a unique, upbeat track that shows a new side of the band.

Aoki explains he'd been after the collab for a while. "I have been wanting to work with the guys for a long time now and our schedules would not coincide to get something in, so I'm excited to finally have gotten to do it," he said in a statement." I love their style and so much talent with these guys. We had so much fun putting this one together and it's just a vibe."

CNCO, which is currently made up of Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel de Jesus, shared they were splitting up in a surprise announcement at Univision’s Premios Juventud award show in 2022. Speaking to Billboard, they said that the decision to break up was made amicably and came from the members’ desire to explore their individual careers. “We are feeling nervous but at the same time, we feel excited, anxious,” Colon said. “We’re ready to try new things.”



The band formed on the Spanish-language singing competition series La Banda, created by Ricky Martin and Simon Cowell more than seven years ago. The first iteration of the group included memeber Joel Pimentel, who left the band in May 2021.

Aoki has been an active figure in the Latin pop world; he signed the Venezuelan artist Andrezka to his label Dim Mak En Fuego in 2020. Last year, Aoki released his album HIROQUEST: Genesis, featuring Taking back Sunday, Lil Xan, Santa Fe Klan, and more.