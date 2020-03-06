Spotify Held Its First Awards Show in Mexico City — Here’s What Went Down

Spotify held its first-annual awards show in Mexico City Thursday night — the first awards ceremony based 100 percent on user-generated data.

Winners were determined by information collected from Spotify users in Mexico, comprising play counts, patterns and listening habits. According to Mia Nygren, Managing Director of Spotify Latin America, Mexico City has become the music streaming capital of the world — beating out New York City, London and Paris in the total number of listeners.

The biggest winner of the night was Bad Bunny, who took home seven of the 57 awards, including Spotify Artist of the Year, Male Artist with the Most Streams and Most Added Artist to Playlists. Karol G was the most decorated woman, leaving with four awards, including Female Artist with the Most Streams and Most Streamed Female Urban Pop Artist. J Balvin won in the category of Most Shared Artist, then performed his hit song “Ritmo” with a surprise guest appearance by the Black Eyed Peas. A handful of artists outside of Latin America were also named winners that night: Blackpink, BTS, Billie Eilish and Hayley Kiyoko each received honors.

Of the many striking performances that night, none resonated quite like that of Mexican indie icon Julieta Venegas. The set kicked off with a powerful introduction by Chilean MC Ana Tijoux, who highlighted the problem of femicide in Latin America by listing the names of many women who had been murdered by male partners. Venegas then performed a live debut of her spirited new song, “Women,” a call for women around the world to speak out against violence and injustice. Venegas was joined on stage by 10 other women in music, including Daniela Spalla, Fer Casillas, Marcela Viejo, Marian Ruzzi, Marissa Mur, Silvana Estrada, Silver Rose, Sol Pereira, Tessa Ia and Yoss Bones. By the end of the set, all the women banded together and raised their fists in solidarity, brandishing green scarves for reproductive freedom.

See the full list of winners below the video.

2020 Spotify Awards Winners List

During Show

Spotify Artist of the Year – Bad Bunny

Biggest Increase in Fans: Male Artist – Tainy

Biggest Increase in Fans: Female Artist – Danna Paola

Most-Streamed Female Artist – Karol G

Most-Streamed Male Artist – Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Track – “Calma Remix” – Pedro Capó, Farruko

Most-Shared Artist – J Balvin

Most-Followed Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Radar Artist – Tones And I

Most-Added to Playlists Artist – Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Mexican Artist Globally – Reik

Songwriter of the Most-Streamed Regional Mexican Song – “No Te Contaron Mal” – Edgar Ivan Barrera, Christian Jesus Gonzalez Nodal, René Humberto Lau Ibarra

Regional Mexican Artist With the Biggest Streaming Growth – Christian Nodal

Most-Streamed Regional Mexican Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Most-Streamed Rock in Spanish Artist – Zoé

Most-Followed Podcast – Se Regalan Dudas

Most-Streamed Hip Hop in Spanish Artist – Cartel De Santa

Most-Streamed Cumbia Artist – Los Ángeles Azules

Spotify Mexican Artist of the Year – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Songwriter of the Top-Streamed Song – “Calma Remix” – Pedro Capó, George R Noriega, Gabriel Edgar Gonzalez-Perez, Carlos Efren Reyes-Rosado, Franklin Jovani Martinez, Marcos G. Perez

Most-Streamed Song on Mexican Independence Day – “México En La Piel,” Luis Miguel

Artist with the Most Songs in the Top 200 – José José

Most-Streamed Podcast – Martha Debayle

Song with the most days in the Top 50 – “Te Vi” – Piso 21, Micro Tdh

Podcast of the Year – Fausto

Most-Streamed Song of the Summer – “Callaíta” by Bad Bunny, Tainy

Most-Streamed EDM Male Artist – Calvin Harris

Most-Streamed EDM Female Artist – Rita Ora

Most-Streamed KPOP Male Artist – BTS

Most-Streamed KPOP Female Artist – BLACKPINK

Most-Streamed Male Artist in Gaming Consoles – Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Female Artist in Gaming Consoles – Nicki Nicole

Most-Streamed Male Artist for users between 13 -17 y/o – Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 13 -17 y/o – Billie Eilish

Most-Streamed Male Artist by users between 18 -29 y/o – Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 18 -29 y/o – Karol G

Most-Streamed Male Artist by users between 30 -44 y/o – Luis Miguel

Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 30- 44 y/o – Shakira

Most-Streamed Male Artist by users +45 y/o – Luis Miguel

Most-Streamed Female Artist by users +45 y/o – Rocío Dúrcal

Radar Regional Mexican Artist – Marca MP

Most-Streamed Banda Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Most-Streamed Corridos Artist – Alfredo Olivas

Most-Streamed Norteño Artist – Intocable

Most-Streamed Mariachi Artist – Pepe Aguilar

Most Streamed Banda-Norteño Artist – Calibre 50

Radar Trap In Spanish Artist – Nicki Nicole

Most-Added to LGBTQIA+ Playlists Artist – “Girls Like Girls” – Hayley Kiyoko

The Sunday Blues Song – “Nieves De Enero,” Chalino Sanchez

The Monday Song – “Tusa,” KAROL G ft. Nicki Minaj

Most-Streamed Contemporary Rock Artist – Imagine Dragons

Most-Shared Podcast – Se Regalan Dudas

Most-Streamed Male Pop Artist – Luis Miguel

Most-Streamed Female Pop Artist – Ha*Ash

Most-Streamed Male Urban Pop Artist – Maluma

Most Streamed Female Urban Pop Artist – Karol G

Most-Streamed Mexican Artist of the Year – Luis Miguel