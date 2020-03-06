Spotify Held Its First Awards Show in Mexico City — Here’s What Went Down

Spotify held its first-annual awards show in Mexico City Thursday night — the first awards ceremony based 100 percent on user-generated data.
Winners were determined by information collected from Spotify users in Mexico, comprising play counts, patterns and listening habits. According to Mia Nygren, Managing Director of Spotify Latin America, Mexico City has become the music streaming capital of the world — beating out New York City, London and Paris in the total number of listeners.
The biggest winner of the night was Bad Bunny, who took home seven of the 57 awards, including Spotify Artist of the Year, Male Artist with the Most Streams and Most Added Artist to Playlists. Karol G was the most decorated woman, leaving with four awards, including Female Artist with the Most Streams and Most Streamed Female Urban Pop Artist. J Balvin won in the category of Most Shared Artist, then performed his hit song “Ritmo” with a surprise guest appearance by the Black Eyed Peas. A handful of artists outside of Latin America were also named winners that night: Blackpink, BTS, Billie Eilish and Hayley Kiyoko each received honors.
Of the many striking performances that night, none resonated quite like that of Mexican indie icon Julieta Venegas. The set kicked off with a powerful introduction by Chilean MC Ana Tijoux, who highlighted the problem of femicide in Latin America by listing the names of many women who had been murdered by male partners. Venegas then performed a live debut of her spirited new song, “Women,” a call for women around the world to speak out against violence and injustice. Venegas was joined on stage by 10 other women in music, including Daniela Spalla, Fer Casillas, Marcela Viejo, Marian Ruzzi, Marissa Mur, Silvana Estrada, Silver Rose, Sol Pereira, Tessa Ia and Yoss Bones. By the end of the set, all the women banded together and raised their fists in solidarity, brandishing green scarves for reproductive freedom.
See the full list of winners below the video.
2020 Spotify Awards Winners List
During Show
Spotify Artist of the Year – Bad Bunny
Biggest Increase in Fans: Male Artist – Tainy
Biggest Increase in Fans: Female Artist – Danna Paola
Most-Streamed Female Artist – Karol G
Most-Streamed Male Artist – Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Track – “Calma Remix” – Pedro Capó, Farruko
Most-Shared Artist – J Balvin
Most-Followed Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Radar Artist – Tones And I
Most-Added to Playlists Artist – Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Mexican Artist Globally – Reik
Songwriter of the Most-Streamed Regional Mexican Song – “No Te Contaron Mal” – Edgar Ivan Barrera, Christian Jesus Gonzalez Nodal, René Humberto Lau Ibarra
Regional Mexican Artist With the Biggest Streaming Growth – Christian Nodal
Most-Streamed Regional Mexican Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Most-Streamed Rock in Spanish Artist – Zoé
Most-Followed Podcast – Se Regalan Dudas
Most-Streamed Hip Hop in Spanish Artist – Cartel De Santa
Most-Streamed Cumbia Artist – Los Ángeles Azules
Spotify Mexican Artist of the Year – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Songwriter of the Top-Streamed Song – “Calma Remix” – Pedro Capó, George R Noriega, Gabriel Edgar Gonzalez-Perez, Carlos Efren Reyes-Rosado, Franklin Jovani Martinez, Marcos G. Perez
Most-Streamed Song on Mexican Independence Day – “México En La Piel,” Luis Miguel
Artist with the Most Songs in the Top 200 – José José
Most-Streamed Podcast – Martha Debayle
Song with the most days in the Top 50 – “Te Vi” – Piso 21, Micro Tdh
Podcast of the Year – Fausto
Most-Streamed Song of the Summer – “Callaíta” by Bad Bunny, Tainy
Most-Streamed EDM Male Artist – Calvin Harris
Most-Streamed EDM Female Artist – Rita Ora
Most-Streamed KPOP Male Artist – BTS
Most-Streamed KPOP Female Artist – BLACKPINK
Most-Streamed Male Artist in Gaming Consoles – Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Female Artist in Gaming Consoles – Nicki Nicole
Most-Streamed Male Artist for users between 13 -17 y/o – Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 13 -17 y/o – Billie Eilish
Most-Streamed Male Artist by users between 18 -29 y/o – Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 18 -29 y/o – Karol G
Most-Streamed Male Artist by users between 30 -44 y/o – Luis Miguel
Most-Streamed Female Artist by users between 30- 44 y/o – Shakira
Most-Streamed Male Artist by users +45 y/o – Luis Miguel
Most-Streamed Female Artist by users +45 y/o – Rocío Dúrcal
Radar Regional Mexican Artist – Marca MP
Most-Streamed Banda Artist – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Most-Streamed Corridos Artist – Alfredo Olivas
Most-Streamed Norteño Artist – Intocable
Most-Streamed Mariachi Artist – Pepe Aguilar
Most Streamed Banda-Norteño Artist – Calibre 50
Radar Trap In Spanish Artist – Nicki Nicole
Most-Added to LGBTQIA+ Playlists Artist – “Girls Like Girls” – Hayley Kiyoko
The Sunday Blues Song – “Nieves De Enero,” Chalino Sanchez
The Monday Song – “Tusa,” KAROL G ft. Nicki Minaj
Most-Streamed Contemporary Rock Artist – Imagine Dragons
Most-Shared Podcast – Se Regalan Dudas
Most-Streamed Male Pop Artist – Luis Miguel
Most-Streamed Female Pop Artist – Ha*Ash
Most-Streamed Male Urban Pop Artist – Maluma
Most Streamed Female Urban Pop Artist – Karol G
Most-Streamed Mexican Artist of the Year – Luis Miguel