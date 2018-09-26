Song You Need to Know: Cuco, ‘Amor de Siempre (Mariachi Version)’

This week SoCal’s leading hopeless romantic Cuco dropped a special new revamp of his 2016 song, titled “Amor de Siempre.” Recorded entirely in Spanish, Cuco is joined by the Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, an all-woman band from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. “Cuando veo esos ojos, ahí es donde quiero vivir,” he sings, ever so suavely: “When I see your eyes, that’s where I want to live.”

Off his 2016 mixtape, Wannabewithu, the new and improved version of “Amor de Siempre” thrusts the bedroom pop artiste out of his usual computerized bathysphere sound and into the buoyant domain of live mariachi. Although Cuco typically goes it alone in his records, he’s no stranger to the traditional Mexican art form: the 20-year-old once did a stint playing trumpet in a youth mariachi band. Capping it off with a brisk samba breakdown, together Cuco and Las Lindas reclaim the vintage, exoticist kitsch of Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass and bring it on back home to sunny Los Angeles.

Produced in conjunction with Red Bull Music, the song also comes with a visual directed by the Barcelona-based film collective, Kinopravda, in which the color-coordinated players trail several young lovers in various states of swooning and heartbreak. Situated in present day L.A., the filmmakers interview young people who’ve found love inside their smartphones, outside their local Laundromat, under the needle at the tattoo shop, or even mid-thrash in a mosh pit.

“I’m sentimental as fuck, bro!” Cuco told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. Should we be so lucky, perhaps Cuco can make sentimentality cool again.