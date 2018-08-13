Rolling Stone
Song You Need to Know: Alex Anwandter, ‘Locura’

The Chilean singer serves up a “danceable lament about madness in a ‘world going to shit'”

Hear Chilean singer Alex Anwandter's "Locura," which he calls a "danceable lament about madness in a 'world going to shit.'"

Once the brazen vocalist of Santiago indie rock band Teleradio Donoso, Alex Anwandter has since danced circles throughout Latin America as a soloist, championing LGBTQ liberation every step of the way. His first release since his sumptuous 2016 LP, Amiga — which Rolling Stone named the best Latin album of that year — Anwandter’s jaunty new single “Locura” (or “Madness”) flashes glimmers of Nineties diva house, alongside the string flourishes we know and love from Seventies disco. The lead single from his album Latinoamericana, due October 12th, “Locura” is, in Anwandter’s words, a “danceable lament about madness in a ‘world going to shit.'” Perhaps intentionally, Anwandter deploys throwback sounds that first emerged during previous eras of uncertainty: like the height of the international AIDS epidemic, or the CIA-backed military dictatorship that cast a violent shadow on Chile from 1973 through 1990 — during which Anwandter was born and raised. As for many prior generations, the will to dance works in tandem with the will to survive. “Locura” is pure disco inferno, dialed down to a righteous simmer.

