Sofía Reyes, Rita Ora and Anitta Bid Farewell to the Bullsh-t in New ‘R.I.P.’ Video

Mexican singer-songwriter Sofía Reyes dropped the vibrant new video for her trilingual track, “R.I.P.” on Friday. Co-starring U.K. singer-actress Rita Ora and Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, the new song follows Reyes’ 2018 one-off single “1,2,3,” which featured Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto.

Kicked off with a cumbia shuffle and infectious hook — evoking the a slight inverse of Selena’s “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” — the Tainy-produced song shrugs off negative vibes in English, Spanish and Portuguese. ( “R.I.P. to the bullshit/Brush it off like Cool Whip,” recommends Reyes, who maneuvers a Catholic cross into a dance move.) Shot in Los Angeles, the sumptuous video, directed by Eif Rivera (Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled), sees the international trifecta strut their troubles away amid a lush jungle refuge.

“We all need to be encouraged to walk away from all the bullshit that’s holding us back,” said Reyes in a press release. “It was also incredibly empowering for me to work with these two super women. I loved that we got to mix all of our cultures up with one message that we can all agree on.”

“R.I.P. to boring people, to wasting time!” adds Anitta, who suffused the song with her native Portuguese.

Signed at 16 to D’León Records — Prince Royce’s label under Warner Music Latina — Reyes released her full-length debut, Louder! in 2017. She is currently working on new music.