Sofía Reyes and Danna Paola Want the Mexican Pop Scene to Fly High With Their New Collab

Mexico’s pop princesses Sofía Reyes and Danna Paola are joining forces for their newest single. On Friday, the two stars released “Tqum,” or “I love you a ton,” and it’s silly video, which captures the two crossing paths on the unluckiest flight imaginable.

“Whenever I fly, I get vulnerable. I start to reflect, miss people, or feel inspired,” Reyes tells Rolling Stone about the song. “The song is about remembering the person you used to be with and how you miss him and want to be back with him.”

The video, directed by Mamo Fernet, sees both artists singing about that past relationship while they’re confronted with the worst parts of being stuck on a plane: people leaning their heads on the middle seat, passengers eating eating smelly food, androids kicking the back of your seat. (Reyes says this was the perfect excuse to fulfill her dream of having a video filmed on an airplane.)

“Flying isn’t very comfortable so I wanted to include all those silly, annoying things that could happen,” Paola says, adding that some of the characters in the visual are played by her closest friends.

By the end of the video, Paola and Reyes locking themselves in the plane’s restroom and taking selfies before the in-air turbulence transforms the previously shitty plane into a party.

The new collaboration marks the first time the two stars work together on a project, and Reyes hopes it helps put “Mexico’s pop scene en alto.”

“I love Danna so much. I feel like I’ve known her for years. That’s the truth,” Reyes says. “It’s all been so genuine and fun. We’re tuned to the same channel, we’re the same age, we’re in the same industry. We have so much in common.”

“It’s so important to support each other as Mexican artists,” she adds. “I think we, as Mexicans, need to learn to be happy when another Mexican person succeeds. There’s so much talent in Mexico. I want for us to support each other without competition or jealousy or any of that.”

Reyes says she has more work with Mexican musicians on the way with some of her upcoming music.

Paola is set to go on her first tour across the United States later this year. "Bringing my music live for the first time to the U.S. is a dream come true and it is a very big door for me at this time of my career," she told Rolling Stone. "I can't wait to meet all my fans and conquer new hearts with my music."

The new tour is named after her viral single “XT4S1S,” which she dropped last year. Among her recent releases are “1Trago” this year, along with her collab with New Hope Club “Know Me Too Well” and “Mexico” with Ne-Yo.

For her part, Reyes dropped a collab with Kris Kross Amsterdam titled “How You Samba” earlier this year, and dropped single “Luna” last year, following her LP Mal de Amores.