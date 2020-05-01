 Snoop Dogg, Banda MS Fuse Mexican Folk With G-Funk in 'Que Maldición' - Rolling Stone
Snoop Dogg, Banda MS Fuse Mexican Folk With G-Funk in ‘Que Maldición’

Snoop fulfills his longtime dream of producing a banda track with regional Mexican stars

banda ms snoop dogg

Victor Chavez/Getty Images; imageSPACE/Shutterstock

As a proud Los Angeles native, it’s no surprise that Snoop Dogg loves banda music. (He even attended the same high school as banda legend Jenni Rivera.) And as the regional Mexican genre, and more generally Latin music, continues to grow exponentially more popular worldwide, Snoop has made it no secret that he’s been wanting to release his own banda song someday.

Luckily, that day is today. Snoop has shared “Que Maldición,” a collaboration with the Mazatlán-based group Banda MS — and it’s as wondrous a fusion of banda and hip-hop that you would expect from the G-funk icon. Snoop’s trademark subwoofer bass and drum machine work surprisingly well with the Banda MS horn section, making for a flowing melody that sounds engineered in a lab to be bumping out of a lowrider over the L.A. River.

The collab with Banda MS isn’t a total shock, as just this past February, Snoop announced that he would be performing a concert with the group at Ontario, California’s Toyota Arena in July. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if the concert will still take place, but the event’s message of uniting cultures together rings truer than ever.

Banda MS, Hip-Hop, Latin, Regional Mexican Music, Snoop Dogg

