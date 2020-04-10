Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Jowell and Randy Drop Zany New Video for ‘Le Creo’

J Balvin’s most trusted producer, Sky Rompiendo, soundtracks the Latino edition of Wedding Crashers in the video for his latest single, “Le Creo,” or “I Believe Her.”

The jaunty new reggaeton track is sung by fellow Colombian singer and hit songwriter Feid, as well as esteemed reggaeton veterans Jowell and Randy.

Directed by reggaeton favorite Fernando Lugo, the brand-new video is packed with fratty hijinks. Set in an opulent backyard wedding, the bride waits impatiently with the priest at the altar as Feid, Jowell and Randy roll out the groom in a coffin. It’s just the first of their many pranks at the celebration — causing immense grief for the bride — but by the wedding’s end, everyone leaves in good spirits. “It all started with a guayeteo,” sing the three, referencing Jowell and Randy’s 2008 ode to perreo. “She says she loves me, and I believe her.”

Sky Rompiendo first made a name for himself as the young producer behind J Balvin’s crossover breakthrough LP, Vibras, as well as his most recent work, Colores. He debuted as a vocalist on the Colores B-side, “Verde.”

Jowell and Randy are still riding the high from their feature on Bad Bunny’s incendiary YHLQMDLG cut, “Safaera.” Meanwhile, Feid is bracing to release his third studio album, FERXXO Vol: 1 M.O.R., on April 24th via Universal Music Latino.