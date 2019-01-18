Sky, J. Balvin and Jhay Cortez Are a Flirtatious Trio in ‘Bajo Cero’

Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramirez, the producer behind massive reggaeton hits like J Balvin’s “Ginza,” released a new single on Friday. “Bajo Cero” is an unhurried Latin trap song that includes Balvin and a guest turn from the rising rapper Jhay Cortez along with a verse in English courtesy of MadeinTYO.

In the video, Balvin croons come-ons — roughly translated as, “Your ex had you degrees below zero/I want to do it to you better than they already did” — sips Sake and broods in the snow. Eventually MadeinTYO shows up, makes eyes at a woman from across the room, and delivers regrettable bilingual couplets: “Estás fuego/Sweet like potato.”

“Bajo Cero” is Sky’s third single as an artist, following “Karma” with Balvin and Ozuna and “Aquí Estaré” with Sebastian Yatra and Zion & Lennox. “Karma” reached Number 30 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Sky is part of a larger trend of behind-the-scenes writer-producers stepping out as artists. In English-language pop, Benny Blanco, Bloodpop and Andrew Watt have all started releasing their own singles. And before Sky released “Karma,” the producer Chris Jeday had a major trap hit with “Ahora Dice,” a collaboration with Balvin, Ozuna and Arcangel.