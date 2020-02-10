RS Charts: Shakira’s 2006 Smash ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Is One of the Top 100 Songs

Fourteen years since its release, Shakira and Wyclef Jean’s bilingual mega-hit, “Hips Don’t Lie,” is the gift that keeps on giving. As of Monday, the song has made its debut on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart at Number 79.

Following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s momentous Super Bowl halftime show, Rolling Stone reported a huge jump in song sales for both divas. Their 15-minute Latina pop extravaganza triggered over 17,000 sales, amounting to an increase of 1,374% from the day before. Those songs also saw an over 200% increase in streams, with 9.5 million on-demand streams within 24 hours of the show. “Hips Don’t Lie” became the most streamed-song from the set, counting 1.8 million on-demand audio streams on Sunday and Monday. Shakira’s English-language songs accounted for three of the top 10 songs industry-wide by sales: “Whenever, Wherever” ranked Number Three, “Hips Don’t Lie” Number Four, and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” Number 10.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Upon its 2006 release, “Hips Don’t Lie” hit Number One on multiple pop charts in the U.S., as well as in 55 other countries. Originally titled “Dance Like This,” Wyclef penned the song with the intention to spark a Fugees comeback — which Lauryn Hill unceremoniously walked out on. Wyclef then recruited Colombian crossover star Shakira as both co-writer and co-producer. With her input, the song was modified with a hard-hitting reggaeton beat, and topped off with a jubilant trumpet loop from the 1992 salsa hit, “Amores Como el Nuestro,” as immortalized by the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jerry Rivera. The song was the second single off Shakira’s 2005 platinum-certified album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

“Hips Don’t Lie” was named one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs in 2018.