 Shakira Teams Up With Rauw Alejandro For 'Te Felicito' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Don Omar Steals the Bride in New Video With Gente de Zona and Wisin
Home Music Latin Music

Shakira Turns Rauw Alejandro Into the Perfect Robot Boyfriend in ‘Te Felicito’ Video

It’s the Colombian superstar’s first new single of 2022

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shakira has always been a pop chameleon who can jump into nearly any musical genre, and on her new song, “Te Felicito,” she’s teamed up with Latin music’s reigning showman Rauw Alejandro for a collaboration that blends electro-pop, funk guitars, and a thumping reggaeton beat.

The song is a winking kiss-off to a lying ex — the title “Te Felicito,” or “I congratulate you,” is meant as a sarcastic goodbye to a person who won’t change. Shakira sings about finally seeing someone for who they truly are before Rauw joins her with the second verse of the track. The video, directed by Jaume de la Iguana and shot in Barcelona, is just as playful. The visual follows Shakira as she brings a robot lover (who turns out to be Rauw) to life.

The video is also a chance for the two artists to perform fun, robot-inspired choreography together. Rauw, who is currently on tour, is known for nimble dance moves, while Shakira went viral on TikTok in 2020 with her “Girl Like Me” dance challenge. This May, she’ll star and serve as executive producer on a new NBC dance competition series called Dancing With Myself.

“Te Felicito” follows “Don’t Wait Up,” a track Shakira released last summer that also tinkered with futuristic electro-pop production. The Colombian superstar is currently working on her next studio album.

In This Article: Rauw Alejandro, Shakira, song announcement, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.