Shakira Turns Rauw Alejandro Into the Perfect Robot Boyfriend in ‘Te Felicito’ Video

Shakira has always been a pop chameleon who can jump into nearly any musical genre, and on her new song, “Te Felicito,” she’s teamed up with Latin music’s reigning showman Rauw Alejandro for a collaboration that blends electro-pop, funk guitars, and a thumping reggaeton beat.

The song is a winking kiss-off to a lying ex — the title “Te Felicito,” or “I congratulate you,” is meant as a sarcastic goodbye to a person who won’t change. Shakira sings about finally seeing someone for who they truly are before Rauw joins her with the second verse of the track. The video, directed by Jaume de la Iguana and shot in Barcelona, is just as playful. The visual follows Shakira as she brings a robot lover (who turns out to be Rauw) to life.

The video is also a chance for the two artists to perform fun, robot-inspired choreography together. Rauw, who is currently on tour, is known for nimble dance moves, while Shakira went viral on TikTok in 2020 with her “Girl Like Me” dance challenge. This May, she’ll star and serve as executive producer on a new NBC dance competition series called Dancing With Myself.

“Te Felicito” follows “Don’t Wait Up,” a track Shakira released last summer that also tinkered with futuristic electro-pop production. The Colombian superstar is currently working on her next studio album.