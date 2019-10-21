Shakira Teases New Music, Sings Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ in Studio

After announcing her co-headlining spot at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, Shakira is back in the studio and recording new songs. Last week, she remixed Camilo and Pedro Capó’s pop-reggaeton hit, “Tutu.” Then, on Friday night, she shared a video of herself singing a vastly different song: Green Day’s 1994 pop-punk anthem, “Basket Case.”

With her producer on acoustic guitar, Shakira sang the first verse and chorus before busting out her own air guitar moves. She posted the minute-long video on both Twitter and Instagram. Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt responded, “Bacáno!” (Or, a South American slang word for “Cool!”)

Me, being a basket case with my producer… pic.twitter.com/dckXvTy5H5 — Shakira (@shakira) October 18, 2019

Might this hint the return of the rockera Shakira we knew and loved in the Nineties? Or even a Green Day collaboration? It’s hard to say. But in a Tuesday interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, the Colombian superstar disclosed that she’s been working on new material of her own. “Yesterday I finished a song and I was so thrilled,” Shakira said. “So we’ll see. I just want to put music out there.”

Shakira is also raring to release a concert film in movie theaters this fall. Chronicling her 2018 El Dorado world tour — in support of her Grammy-winning album of the same name — Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere internationally on November 13th in more than 2,000 theaters across 60 countries. Tickets are now available on the film’s website.