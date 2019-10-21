 Shakira Teases New Music, Sings Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ in Studio – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Coldplay Announce Double Album Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Shakira Teases New Music, Sings Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ in Studio

Colombian pop icon is writing new music ahead of Super Bowl performance

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shakira Teases New Music Ahead of Super Bowl

The Colombian pop icon is writing new music ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

After announcing her co-headlining spot at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, Shakira is back in the studio and recording new songs. Last week, she remixed Camilo and Pedro Capó’s pop-reggaeton hit, “Tutu.” Then, on Friday night, she shared a video of herself singing a vastly different song: Green Day’s 1994 pop-punk anthem, “Basket Case.”

With her producer on acoustic guitar, Shakira sang the first verse and chorus before busting out her own air guitar moves. She posted the minute-long video on both Twitter and Instagram. Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt responded, “Bacáno!” (Or, a South American slang word for “Cool!”)

Might this hint the return of the rockera Shakira we knew and loved in the Nineties? Or even a Green Day collaboration? It’s hard to say. But in a Tuesday interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, the Colombian superstar disclosed that she’s been working on new material of her own. “Yesterday I finished a song and I was so thrilled,” Shakira said. “So we’ll see. I just want to put music out there.”

Shakira is also raring to release a concert film in movie theaters this fall. Chronicling her 2018 El Dorado world tour — in support of her Grammy-winning album of the same name — Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere internationally on November 13th in more than 2,000 theaters across 60 countries. Tickets are now available on the film’s website.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.