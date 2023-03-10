Shakira Broke a Whopping 14 Guinness World Records Thanks to Her Bizarrap Collab

Shakira: The savage lyricist and prolific record breaker. On Friday, Guinness World Records announced that Shakira shattered several records on Spotify and Billboard charts, thanks to her “Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap.

Among her broken records, “Music Sessions Vol. 53” — the scathing electropop banger aimed at her ex-husband Gerard Piqué — became the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify in both a 24-hour and single-week timeframe. The track received 14.4 million streams in a single day, and 80.6 million streams in a week.

“Music Sessions Vol. 53” also broke the record for fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube after reaching the number in approximately 70 hours and broke the record for most views in 24 hours with 63 million in a single day on YouTube. With the song, Shakira also became the first female vocalist to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish song, and the first female to replace herself at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay charts.

The song also helped Shakira break the record of Most Top 10 hits on both Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts by a female artist. Other accolades include swooping the record for most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language song by a female artist and Most No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Latin Digital Song Sales charts.

To date, the song has more than 403 million streams on Spotify, while the track's music video has garnered over 410 million views on YouTube. Since the Bizarrap collab, Shakira has joined Karol G on "TGQ" from her Colombian compatriot's album Mañana Será Bonito.

Guinness World Record Titles Held by Shakira Thanks to “Music Sessions Vol. 53”:

1. Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours

2. Most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours

3. Fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube

4. Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week

5. First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

6. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

7. First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart

8. Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

9. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

10. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

11. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

12. Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

13. Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart

14. Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist